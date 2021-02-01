Coronavirus vaccinations to start at King's Lynn Corn Exchange

A mass coronavirus vaccination centre is set to open at Lynn's Corn Exchange today.

Health chiefs have confirmed the theatre is one of three new sites in Norfolk where work to begin protecting people against the infection is due to begin this week.

It emerged last week that plans for the Tuesday Market Place venue to be part of the vaccination programme were being developed.

Administering the coronavirus vaccine (44192064)

A mass centre is already operating in Norwich's Castle Quarter shopping centre as part of the programme, which is being led by the Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust.

Further sites in Attleborough and North Walsham are expected to open later this week.

Its medical director, Dr David Vickers, said he was "delighted" by the development and thanked both West Norfolk Council and the theatre's operator, Alive West Norfolk, for their support.

He said: “The centres are capable of delivering thousands of vaccines in the coming weeks and provide a major boost to our plans to offer protection to those who would benefit most as quickly as possible."

The trust says letters will be sent to people in the four priority group who live up to 45 minutes' drive from the Corn Exchange to invite them for a jab.

Patients can choose to go to a hospital or GP surgery where vaccinations are being offered if they prefer, or if they already have an appointment booked.

Vaccinations are already being administered at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, as well as surgeries in Lynn, Swaffham, Fakenham, Terrington St John and Snettisham, with a site in Downham set to come on stream in the coming weeks.

Melanie Craig, chief executive of the Norfolk and Waveney clinical commissioning group, said: “NHS staff are doing an incredible job to deliver what it is the largest vaccination programme in our history, at the same time as providing vital services for people who need our care.

"A significant number of Norfolk and Waveney’s most vulnerable patients have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and this new centre will accelerate progress even further.

“Please don’t contact the NHS to seek a vaccine; we will contact you. When you are contacted, please attend your booked appointments.

"It is vital that you do not attend the vaccination centres if you do not have an appointment as you will not be able to receive a vaccination.

“I urge people across Norfolk and Waveney to continue following all the guidance to control the virus and save lives – that means staying at home as much as you can, and always remembering ‘hands, face and space; it’s also vital for people that have had a dose of the vaccine to continue following the same guidance.”