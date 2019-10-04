A coroner has made recommendations to officials at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital to ensure discussions about CPR take place with patients and relatives.

It comes after the inquest into the death of Roberta Davies, 83, of Stoke Ferry, who died at the QEH on February 28, held at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The inquest heard that Mrs Davies, who had a number of conditions including type 2 diabetes, and previous history of stroke and breast cancer, was taken to the QEH on February 27, with a suspected bleed.

The crest above the entrance to King's Lynn Court in College Lane, where the inquest was held.

The next morning, Mrs Davies was found to be unresponsive.

A statement read on behalf of Dr Alaa Alsaaty, who worked at the QEH as a speciality doctor in respiratory medicine, said CPR was started but it was “immediately stopped” after it was recognised that a DNAR (do not attempt resuscitation) was in place.

She was confirmed dead at 8.55am on February 28.

Dr Alsaaty said: “She passed away with no distress.”

The inquest heard that a DNAR was discussed with Mrs Davies and her two daughters when she was admitted at the QEH in 2017, but Mrs Davies had later said she did not want it to be in place.

Mrs Davies’ daughter Marian Davies told the court: “She wanted to be given another chance.”

She said she and her family were “given the impression” that there was no DNAR in place.

QEH legal services manager Dr Martin Heywood said the hospital’s position on DNAR’s was the same as other hospitals across the country.

He said a doctor has to assess whether CPR should be attempted or not, and this assessment is done on a “purely clinical basis”.

In summing up, Mrs Lake requested that this matter, of a second discussion over DNARs, be raised at the QEH’s next training meeting.

She said Mrs Davies’ cause of death was sepsis, and not the bleed, as was suspected.

The cause of death was given as natural causes.

She said: “I am satisfied that the DNAR was in place properly, and it was initially discussed, but following this, there should have been further discussion.”