An appeal has been launched to find the family of a Lynn man who has died.

Norfolk Coroner’s Service is asking for help to trace relatives of Anatolijs Grisakovs, 62, who lived in the Lynn area and died on Monday.

“Despite carrying out extensive enquiries, no next-of-kin have been identified by the Coroner’s Office,” a spokesperson said.

“It is thought Mr Grisakovs may have relatives in the King's Lynn area.”

Anyone with information relating to Mr Grisakovs should contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773, or by emailing coroner@norfolk.gov.uk.