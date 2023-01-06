A coroner is set to share her concerns over handover delays with the government after a Lynn woman spent three hours in an ambulance on the day she died.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said she would write to the relevant government department following the inquest into the death of 61-year-old Lyn Brind, who died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) on May 24, 2022.

The inquest, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on Thursday, was told that on that day, Ms Brind had visited her GP surgery, St James’ Medical Practice, complaining of shortness of breath.

The court heard that Ms Brind, who had multiple medical conditions including diabetes, was assessed before GP Dr Muhammad Asif asked for an ambulance to be called, as her blood oxygen levels were low.

Paramedics soon arrived and assessed Ms Brind, and subsequently took her to the QEH, arriving just after 1pm.

In a statement read to the court, one of the paramedics said a verbal handover was given at the hospital, and they were asked to wait outside as there was a shortage of available beds.

At this time, Ms Brind was "talkative" and "there were no issues", they said.

They also offered her an electrocardiogram (ECG) test, but she declined as she wanted to wait until it could be undertaken by a female member of staff.

The inquest also heard from Dr Pieter Du Preez, a locum registrar on duty at the QEH that day, who was asked to see Ms Brind on the back of the ambulance at about 3.20pm.

"She was unwell with shortness of breath and 'stabbing' chest pain," he said, in a statement that was read to the court.

Dr Du Preez did an urgent blood test, and began treating Ms Brind for suspected sepsis.

At around 5pm, Ms Brind was transferred to the emergency department of the hospital, but she became "increasingly agitated and short of breath".

Having been given more oxygen, paramedics alerted Dr Du Preez who arranged for a portable chest x-ray to be carried out, which showed that she had acute pulmonary oedema - a build-up of fluid on the lungs.

At this point, intravenous fluids were stopped and Dr Du Preez arranged for her to be moved immediately into the resuscitation area.

But she suffered a cardiac arrest and, despite resuscitation attempts, Ms Brind died at the QEH just before 6pm.

Dr Du Preez said in his statement: "I was shocked and saddened by the sudden deterioration of the patient."

The inquest was told that there were a number of missed opportunities on the day of her death.

Matron Lucy Utting, the QEH's divisional quality and governance lead in the emergency and care division, told the court that she had been involved in an investigation into the incident, which found Ms Brind's death was "probably avoidable".

Her report mentioned the fact that Ms Brind had a National Early Warning Score (NEWS2) - a scale used to identify a deterioration in a patient's health - of six, which, despite being high enough to trigger an emergency response, was not passed on to the hospital ahead of their arrival.

Ms Brind was also not assessed by the ambulance navigator - whose job it is to ensure the safety of waiting patients, and no further physiological observations were undertaken while she was in the ambulance, which Matron Utting said was against both the QEH and East of England Ambulance Service Trust's (EEAST) policies.

She also noted that patients waiting in ambulances outside the QEH should be assessed by a member of its own staff within 60 minutes, but it took more than two hours.

When coroner Ms Lake asked about the delays, Matron Utting said: "Unfortunately the circumstances QEH has been dealing with have been very challenging."

Matron Utting said, since the incident, a number of actions have been taken, including implementing recent NHS standards stating that patients remaining in ambulances should now have observations completed every 30 minutes.

There has also been more training relating to NEWS2 scores, the creation of new bays to allow for actions such as ECGs and x-rays to be carried out, as well as continuing communications with other health trusts in the county.

And David Allen, EEAST's head of operations, said the paramedic involved had reflected on what he would do differently since the incident, and the staff were aware that patients should be assessed every 30 minutes.

Dr Ray Lonsdale, a consultant histopathologist who conducted a post-mortem examination, found that Ms Brind's medical cause of death was congestive cardiac failure, due to ischaemic and hypertensive heart disease, caused by coronary artery atherosclerosis and morbid obesity.

Also a contributing factor was Ms Brind's diabetes mellitus.

Asked whether the delay in the ambulance handover was relevant to the cause of death, Dr Lonsdale said it was a "difficult" question to answer and "to some extent speculative".

He said with the initial diagnosis being sepsis, before being changed in the emergency department, it could be that the three-hour delay was also a three-hour delay in "getting the correct diagnosis and treatment".

"It’s possible that had she been treated for this earlier, then her situation would have been different," he added.

"However, given the severity of her disease and multiple co-morbidities, her medium to long-term outlook is likely to have been very poor."

After summing up the evidence, Ms Lake said she would add to the medical cause of death in her conclusion, as she was "of the view that that doesn’t reflect the history in this case and the circumstances leading to her death".

"The conclusion I'm giving in this case is that Ms Brind died from cardiac failure. She was not diagnosed or treated in a timely fashion," she said.

The coroner said despite her concerns regarding Ms Brind's treatment, she was not proposing to write a report to prevent future deaths to share with the hospital or the ambulance trusts.

"On hearing the evidence, I have been particularly concerned and I’m of the view that insufficient importance was placed on the relevance of the NEWS 2 scores and escalation," Ms Lake said.

"However, I have heard evidence with regards to training that has been put in place, also it’s clear from that evidence that my duty to write a report to prevent future deaths has fallen away."

But the coroner said she did have some other concerns to address.

"In light of the present circumstances and the challenges facing the respective trusts, I do have concerns about the main trigger in this case which I do see as the hospital’s delay in being able to take Ms Brind from an ambulance into the hospital where a patient can be seen by the relevant clinicians," she said.

"What is also of concern is that it’s not getting better and the position is that it’s getting worse."

Ms Lake said she would make a report to prevent future deaths to send to the relevant government department.

"It does seem to me it’s a much bigger problem that the trusts here," she added.

Ms Lake ended the inquest by offering her condolences to Ms Brind's loved ones.