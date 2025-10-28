Coroners are looking to find the family of a 75-year-old man who died recently.

Henry Hart, who lived on Orchard Grove in West Lynn, died on Thursday, October 16. It is believed that his family live in the Lynn area.

However, despite carrying out extensive enquiries, no next-of-kin have been identified by the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the coroner

There were no suspicious circumstances that led to Mr Hart’s death.

Anyone with information should contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.