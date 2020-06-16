Home   News   Article

Coroner writes to King's Lynn hospital expressing concerns over woman's care prior to her death

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 12:00, 16 June 2020

A coroner has written to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital to express concerns about a woman’s care prior to her death.

The inquest, held on Friday, was told that 60-year-old Ann Todd died at the QEH on February 18 this year.

The court heard that Ms Todd, who had previously had chemotherapy treatment at the hospital, was admitted to the QEH in January due to bowel obstruction.

