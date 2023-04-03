Norfolk Coroner's Service appeals for help to find King's Lynn man Yam Fuk Liu's family after his death
Published: 12:52, 03 April 2023
| Updated: 12:53, 03 April 2023
An appeal has been launched to find the family of a man who died in Lynn last week.
Norfolk Coroner's Service is asking for help to trace relatives of Yam Fuk Liu who died at his home address on Wednesday, March 29, aged 80.
Officials say there were no suspicious circumstances.
It is believed Mr Liu had two daughters, but after carrying out enquiries, officers have been unable to trace them.
Anyone with information relating to Mr Liu should contact the coroner’s office in Norwich on 01603 774773.