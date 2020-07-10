Coroner's service appeals for help to trace King's Lynn man's next-of-kin
Published: 11:13, 10 July 2020
| Updated: 11:14, 10 July 2020
Norfolk Coroner's Service is appealing for help to trace the family of a man who died at his home address in Lynn last week.
Stephen Morton, 61, resided at South Everard Street in Lynn and died on Saturday, July 4.
Officials say there were no suspicious circumstances and despite carrying out extensive enquiries no next-of-kin have been identified.
Read moreKings Lynn
More by this authorRebekah Chilvers
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)