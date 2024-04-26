The Merchants’ Market in King’s Lynn takes place on Saturday, May 11, and NOT tomorrow (April 27)
The Merchants’ Market planned for the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn takes place on Saturday, May 11, and NOT tomorrow (April 27) as advertised on the back page of today’s Your Local Paper.
We apologise for this advertising error.
The Discover King’s Lynn event takes place from 10am to 3pm on May 11, with local traders selling a range of goods, such as food, drink, gifts and pet treats.
The list of traders already confirmed includes:
So Sweet – handmade fudge and chocolate
Family Knitting Circle – knitted children’s clothes and gifts
Makin' it Yours – handmade and customised wooden items for the home and garden
Rusty Krab – local rum
Serene Scenes – sea glass art
Kota Chocolate – handmade luxury chocs
Berberis House Honey – Norfolk and Lincs honey and wax goods
Simply Cake Co – delicious brownies and tray bakes
Lillie's Adire – tie dye clothing for all the family
Tea & the Gang – speciality teas and crumpets
Positive Paws – dog toys and training
Askers – woodfired pizza
Man Made Foods – home-smoked bacon and sausages
Celeste Boho – handmade crystal jewellery
JJBE farm – goat meat curries and snacks, fruit cordials
Cheese & Bees – local cheese and honey
Katherine C bags – handmade crochet bags
little blue pupcakery – dog treats
Keep an eye on Discover King’s Lynn’s social media channels for updates and news of any additional traders signing up to take part.
See the website www.discoverkingslynn.com, Discoverkingslynn on Facebook, and discoverkingslynn on Instagram.