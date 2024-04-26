The Merchants’ Market planned for the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn takes place on Saturday, May 11, and NOT tomorrow (April 27) as advertised on the back page of today’s Your Local Paper.

We apologise for this advertising error.

The Discover King’s Lynn event takes place from 10am to 3pm on May 11, with local traders selling a range of goods, such as food, drink, gifts and pet treats.

The list of traders already confirmed includes:

So Sweet – handmade fudge and chocolate

Family Knitting Circle – knitted children’s clothes and gifts

Makin' it Yours – handmade and customised wooden items for the home and garden

Rusty Krab – local rum

Serene Scenes – sea glass art

Kota Chocolate – handmade luxury chocs

Berberis House Honey – Norfolk and Lincs honey and wax goods

Simply Cake Co – delicious brownies and tray bakes

Lillie's Adire – tie dye clothing for all the family

Tea & the Gang – speciality teas and crumpets

Positive Paws – dog toys and training

Askers – woodfired pizza

Man Made Foods – home-smoked bacon and sausages

Celeste Boho – handmade crystal jewellery

JJBE farm – goat meat curries and snacks, fruit cordials

Cheese & Bees – local cheese and honey

Katherine C bags – handmade crochet bags

little blue pupcakery – dog treats

Keep an eye on Discover King’s Lynn’s social media channels for updates and news of any additional traders signing up to take part.

See the website www.discoverkingslynn.com, Discoverkingslynn on Facebook, and discoverkingslynn on Instagram.