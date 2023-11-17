The life of a man who spent 42 years helping others while working for the ambulance service has been honoured.

Many came out to pay their respects to Bruce Durham, who died at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital aged 64 on October 17, including a cortege of ambulance vehicles which made their way to Mintlyn Crematorium for his funeral.

The husband, father and grandfather has been remembered for his dedication to the emergency services.

Ambulances headed through Gayton Road as part of the cortege. Picture: Ian Burt

He started his career in Thetford before moving to West Norfolk and working in the Lynn and Downham area – a role he retired from earlier this year.

Bruce was also remembered as a keen pool player.

He competed at county level and was a regular at the White Horse in Gaywood.

Bruce’s colleague of 23 years, Carl Smith, read a letter at the funeral from William, Prince of Wales, who offered his condolences to Bruce’s family.

Many came to watch the cortege and to pay their respects.

An air ambulance hovering for Bruce. Picture: Ian Burt

Many came to pay their respects. Picture: Ian Burt

Carl said: “He was always well known, and was a good lad.”