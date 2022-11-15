Could circus practice be one way to save West Norfolk's churches?

Churches can be rescued from extinction by opening them to cafés, concerts - and even circuses, suggests a new study.

The spectacular medieval buildings have unusually high ceilings - which could be their divine saviour.

A third cost more money each year than they are able to raise. Only one in five is financially profitable.

St Nicholas Chapel King's Lynn.. (2533264)

Their future is at risk unless they reconnect with the wider community with events promoted through social media.

Other potential enterprises include shops, farmers markets and renewable energy businesses.

The findings are based on an audit of 244 churches across Cambridgeshire and West Norfolk.

St Nicholas' Chapel in King's Lynn

Although it is now redundant as a church, St Nicholas' Chapel in Lynn has been host to a number of community events in recent years.

After 18 months of restoration, the chapel reopened in 2015 following a campaign by the Churches Conservation Trust, the Friends of St Nicholas' Chapel and the community, which resulted in a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

It has in the past hosted concerts, farmers markets and gin festivals.

Lead author of the report Professor Helen Haugh, of the University of Cambridge, said: "Churches want to work in collaboration with communities. I was surprised by how innovatively church buildings are being used. For example, one is used as a space for a circus troupe to practice in – they needed a high ceiling!"

Evaluating the success of the church in terms of the amount of funds it raises and the size of its congregation undervalues the contribution it can make to a community.

"There are options for churches that struggle with financial sustainability, the least preferred of which is to close the church. Our research is about finding ways to keep churches open."

They are among the most beautiful edifices that dot our land. Yet they are simply emptying - with thousands mustering fewer than 20 regular worshippers.

More Muslims go to mosques than Anglicans go to church. Yet almost all are listed as historic. Doors are locked and grass grows in churchyards.

The survey of 244 churches in the Diocese of Ely found closure would have a "devastating impact" on three-quarters of respondents.

Church buildings were most valued for providing rites of passage services (78%), being a place for religious worship (72%) and offering a quiet space for reflection, thinking and meditation (69%).

The report by the Cambridge Judge Business School (CJBS) and the Diocese of Ely revealed three-in-four churches held community activities in 2019 - a 27 percent rise since 2012.

Dr Timur Alexandrov said: "These ranged from blood donation to debt counselling and coffee mornings to concerts."

Earlier this year Church of England data showed 940 churches shut between 1987 and 2019 - with 423 closing since 2010. Across the 42 dioceses there are 15,490 left.

The REACH Ely (Reimagining Churches as Community Assets for the Common Good) project gives ten recommendations.

They include replicating events that generate a high footfall, using social media and partnering with schools and co-organising events for children at church buildings and halls.

Dr Alexandrov has developed video interview tools for bishops and priests to interact with members of the public. Guidance documents and templates are also available.

Geoffrey Hunter, head of church buildings and pastoral at the Diocese of Ely, said: "Over the past three years the work of REACH Ely has discovered some real secrets of success for rural churches.

"The project has revealed a hunger for change, with many churches planning for their futures.

"Through a combination of videos, guidance and practical tools, we will be helping to replicate the success stories, so more of our churches can look forward to a sustainable future as community assets, loved and supported by all."

The project part funded by Historic England will support the Diocesan Strategy for growth to the year 2025 and beyond - People Fully Alive: Ely 2025.

Resources are available free online to help churches plan for the future and engage with their local communities.