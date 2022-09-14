Interactive and free cooking lessons are taking place in Lynn to help people during the cost of living crisis.

‘Food for thought’ has been set up by support service Lily, which also tackles loneliness and isolation in adults.

Free sessions on cooking meals on a budget will be held weekly as of next Friday, September 23at North Lynn’s Discovery Centre.

Cooking lessons are free of charge at North Lynn's discovery centre. Photo credit: iStock

Lily aims to give West Norfolk residents skills to cook healthy meals as well as providing tasting sessions and blind taste tests.

They also encourage residents to make their own takeaway style meals and find cheaper alternatives in supermarkets.

Lily is owned and managed by West Norfolk Council, who have teamed up with Freebridge Housing Association and the College of West Anglia to run the sessions thanks to funding from The East Coast Community Fund.

Poster for dates for food for thought (59312448)

Stacey Martin, Catering Lecturer at the College of West Anglia, who is cooking and sharing advice at the sessions said: “The aim of these sessions is to help people budget better, eat healthier, learn a new skill whilst providing an opportunity for people in their local community to meet.

“We welcome people in the community to come and join us to cook, chat, taste and share recipes with one another.”

Sophie Bates from Freebridge Community Housing, added: “Earlier this year Freebridge published our first Neighbourhood Plan – the North Lynn Community Plan – which outlines a number of commitments we have made to help improve the health and wellbeing of residents in North Lynn.

“Through the plan, we have agreed actions that we can deliver together with our partners to achieve significant and meaningful benefits for the community, and the work we’re doing with Lily, the borough council and the College of West Anglia is a great example of this.”

Sam Sandell from West Norfolk Council said: “It’s good to see these sessions return following the success of the previous 12-week course.

"The cost of living will affect many of our residents over the coming months. These free to attend sessions mean that people can drop-in to them occasionally and pick up handy tips about how to cook healthy and tasty food without breaking the bank.

“The weekly two-hour sessions are flexible, if you only have half an hour spare please pop in, grab a coffee and take advantage of the advice being offered.”

This weeks food for thought has been cancelled out of respect of Her Majesty the Queen but will begin next Friday.