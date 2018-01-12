Could Hospital Radio Lynn win Best Newcomer and Male Presenter of the Year?

Hospital Radio Lynn, which broadcasts 24/7 to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital has been shortlisted in two categories at this years National Hospital Radio Awards.

The nominations were announced this month by the Hospital Broadcasting Association, and Hospital Radio Lynn will be competing for the Best Newcomer and Male Presenter of the Year categories.

Chief executive of Phonographic Performance Ltd (PPL), Peter Leathern said: “Hospital radio provides an invaluable service helping to improve life for people in hospital and to aid with their recovery. We are delighted to help shine a light on those teams and individuals who give up their time to support others.”

Pictured above, members of Hospital Radio Lynn. Picture: SUBMITTED.