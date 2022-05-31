Could King's Lynn and Downham Market be affected by the June train strikes?

Thousands of railway workers could be set to go on strike in June, after voting overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action.

A ballot of more than 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union saw 89 per cent of them voting to strike on a turnout of 71 per cent.

The RMT points out that some of its members have not received a pay rise in three years. A strike has not yet been called, however, as negotiations between the RMT and railway operators are ongoing.

There have been plans to discuss strikes taking place in mid June.

13 out of 15 rail companies have voted in favour of strike action.

Greater Anglia, which operates through Downham, Watlington and Lynn is one of the companies penned to take part in the strikes, which aim to secure a pay increase for rail workers.

The union wants to ensure that no detrimental changes will affect workers during the cost of living crisis as plans have reveleaed that Network Rail plans to axe 2.500 maintenance jobs.