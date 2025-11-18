Could a new café be opening in an empty supermarket space?

Tesco Extra has hinted that it will be bringing a new eatery to Lynn after posting job vacancies for café managers, team leaders and baristas on its website.

Currently, there is an empty retail space at the Hardwick branch where the former Dobbies garden centre and café used to be before it shut down in December last year.

Could a new café open in Tesco on the Hardwick Industrial Estate?

The supermarket already has 329 cafés inside its UK stores offering breakfast, lunch, hot drinks and cakes - but could Lynn make it 330?

Tesco has declined to comment.