Could a soon-to-be-closed swimming pool site be turned into a “boutique hotel”?

That was the suggestion made by West Norfolk Council’s deputy leader, Cllr Simon Ring, when he was asked what would happen to the existing St James leisure centre in Lynn.

The ageing pool looks set to be replaced with a state-of-the-art facility on the Lynnsport site.

Cllr Jaqueline Fry raised questions at the borough council’s full meeting last Thursday as to what will happen to the St James site on Blackfriars Street, in the town centre.

Cllr Ring said that once the new centre is completed, the St James pool would be closed down and the council would sell the land to an investor.

“Anyone who lives in Lynn will realise it is in a phenomenal space, overlooking a beautiful park and close to a multi-story car park,” he said.

“I would suggest the site would be great for a boutique hotel.”

Cllr Alexandra Kemp believes that the existing pool, which is around 50 years old, should be refurbished so it can remain in the town centre.

Cllr Ring pointed out that this would mean that Lynn would be without any swimming facilities for two years while work is completed.