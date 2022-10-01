A West Norfolk County Councillor has been campaigning to get better funding for mobile library services.

Cllr Alexandra Kemp, County Councillor for Clenchwarton and King's Lynn South has shared her anger over the use of funding towards library services in King's Lynn and West Norfolk.

She believes that too much funding is going into a new community hub in the town centre, which has been said to be confirmed to run for a minimum of 25 years and that money is being taken away from mobile libraries.

Cllr Kemp said: "This new hub is only promised for 25 years when we've had our library for almost 200 years, its a disgrace."

This is after Norfolk County Council revealed proposals to cut mobile library funding in half earlier this year.

The consultation to have your say on mobile library funding has now closed as of Wednesday, September 21.

Cllr Kemp has visited mobile library stops around West Norfolk and said that many people rely heavily on mobile libraries.

She said: "Mobile libraries support the health and wellbeing and aspiration of older, young, vulnerable, isolated residents, families and rural businesses.

"Any cuts to the service would harm Norfolk’s key demographic and should be stopped.

"I found that residents are universally very supportive of the mobile library service and know the Librarian by name."

She added: "Visiting the mobile library is a reason to go out of the house and meet others in the neighbourhood.

"This improves mental health and physical activity, the Mobile Library is what Norfolk does well."

In her response to the mobile library consultation, Cllr Kemp also provided data stating that around 25% of Norfolk's population is over 65 and also pointed out about how there are so many rural villages that need mobile library services in West Norfolk.

She also stated that parents with young children are also dependant on mobile library services.

"As a Member of Norfolk County Council, I know Norfolk represents the most ageing demographics.

"So the Administration should not be consulting on cuts to the Mobile Library Service at all, let alone drastic 50% cuts," said Cllr Kemp.

She added: "The Service has taken years to build up and represents what is best about the County Council.

"If these cuts go ahead, the tradition of public service for residents that Councils used to offer.

"The Mobile Library is a trusted County Council Service, the Librarian looks out for vulnerable residents and can be the only person they see all week."

"The Mobile Library Service is about independence, community and participation."