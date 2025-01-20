A housing development in a West Norfolk town has been named as one of the top 11 in the nation - but could it snag top spot?

Lynn’s Nar Valley Park, built by developers Lovell on behalf of West Norfolk Council, was already crowned Best High-Volume New Housing Development in the East by the Local Authority Building Control (LABC) back in August.

Now it could be recognised by the same organisation as the best in England and Wales.

The project has already won a regional award. Picture: West Norfolk Council

With 105 new homes in South Lynn, the development has been entered into the high-volume category with ten others.

Council leader Cllr Alistair Beales said: “We are committed to delivering our own developments to a very high standard that sets out our expectation for all new homes in the borough.

“In winning the East of England award for our homes at Nar Valley we have demonstrated that we are delivering on our commitment – winning the national award would be the icing on the cake.”

In the past, the project was recognised for having demonstrated exceptional quality, innovation, compliance with building regulations, and helping to address the local housing shortage.

It was also praised for including an ‘i-House’ approach, which enables homes to be delivered more quickly using off-site manufacturing for some elements and methods designed to reduce the impact of construction on nearby residents.

Simon Medler, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “We were absolutely delighted to have been named the best in the East for the quality and innovation of the homes we built at Nar Valley Park in partnership with the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, and are now up against some incredible national competition for this next round.

“We were exceptionally proud of the homes we built at Nar Valley and it is fantastic to have been recognised for this by the LABC Building Excellence Awards.”

The winners are set to be announced this Friday.