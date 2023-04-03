A church which has faced recent difficulty has appealed to the public for help.

St John’s Church located in The Walks in Lynn has called out to the people of Lynn for aid on several matters.

The church is looking for somebody with musical talents to play live music for them and help with ongoing heating problems as well as general volunteers.

A new house for a clergy is also needed, who is expected to take up the role shortly after the previous one left.

Church-goer Trevor Smith has expressed how St John’s has helped him since losing his wife Susan last June. Susan spent her life campaigning for the disabled, while being disabled herself, and helped get the church a disabled toilet.

Trevor said: “My church and friends have helped me through the last nine months. “Our church organist has had another stroke so we are now down to music tapes on a Sunday mornings plus we have issues with the heating.

“St John’s is now at rock bottom as the remaining older people try to keep it alive with no new home for the next part-time clergy to come later in the year."

The church does a lot for the community, including volunteering the nearby building St John's House to be used as Lynn's night shelter.

He added: "We do need someone with music skills to play the organ or piano, someone to checkout this long standing heating issue which lead to the mother tots group moving into our good news centre plus volunteers to do smaller jobs like handing out teas and cakes,moving chairs or doing a quick floor clean up at certain times during the week"

Trevor wishes that somebody would take up a full time posistion within the church and calls for more volunteers to get involved where possible.

If you can help, contact Trevor on: 01553 762197