Two of Lynn’s historic buildings will be opening up again in time for spring and are in need of volunteers to show people around.

The Red Mount, located in The Walks, and the South Gate, both need people who can show visitors around in the summer months.

A spokesperson from Alive West Norfolk said: “No experience is necessary, although an interest in the buildings, town or local history would be useful. Full training will be provided.”

Red Mount in the Walks King's Lynn. (62530609)

It’s the first time since the pandemic that both of the buildings have been open full-time for the season, which runs from mid-May until September 10.

The buildings will be open on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 1pm –4pm and volunteers will work in twos.

A new masterplan has been announced for the Southgates area of Kings Lynn (62530573)

If you can spare a few hours and would like to be part of a friendly team welcoming visitors and locals to these buildings, register interest with Karen Cooke on 01553 774297 or email kings-lynn tic@alivewestnorfolk.co.uk