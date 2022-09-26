Councillors have been asked to approve controversial plans to transform a vacant Argos store into a community hub and library.

An independent review by Deyton Bell has deemed the proposed King’s Lynn Multi-Use Community Hub as 'green in all areas' - and the business case will now be presented to Norfolk County Council's cabinet, which has been asked to approve it when it meets a week today.

The community hub would be built in the old Argos store on New Conduit Street, King's Lynn, and is set to cost £12.4million. It will replace the current London Road library – also known as the Carnegie building.

An artist's impression of the proposed Multi Use Community Hub in King's Lynn, courtesy of Hudson Architects

An original price of £6.36million was set out for the project last year, but it has since doubled.

It will contain a library, meeting places for groups and community organisations, workspaces, and adult learning facilities - and is expected to launch in the summer of 2025.

Cllr Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said: "The new building will be a real community asset, providing multi-purpose spaces available for a range of community events, classes, and hire, creating a cultural anchor in King’s Lynn.

"The council’s commitment to use the asset as community hubs for a minimum of 25 years gives the public certainty and reassurance that people will be able to access services that are helpful to them in their everyday lives such as learning new skills and taking part in community groups, and that the county council is committed to investing in the town for a long time.

"The commitment also ensures we get best value from the investment being made in the projects."

Other West Norfolk councillors, including Alexandra Kemp and Rob Colwell, have previously voiced their frustrations regarding the project .

Of the £12.4million being spent on the hub, £7.4million will be funded through King’s Lynn’s Town Deal.

An additional £5milliom is also being provided by the county council - which is looking to purchase the old Argos store, so that once the purchase is complete, it will own the freehold.

This is being transferred to them from West Norfolk Council.

The county council's cabinet will consider the report at its meeting next Monday (October 3) at 10am.