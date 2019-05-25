Council celebrates King's Lynn Town promotion triumph

A Civic reception was held at the Town Hall to celebrate King's Lynn Town FC's promotion. Pictured with the trophy are club captain Michael Clunan and West Norfolk Mayor Geoff Hipperson. Back row (from left) Owner Stephen Cleeve, Ross McAuley, Ryan Fryatt, Ryan Hawkins, Michael Gash, Alex Street, Frazer Blake-Tracy and Charlie Congreve. (11088399)

Community leaders have paid tribute to the success of King’s Lynn Town’s promotion-winning footballers.

A civic reception was held at Lynn’s town hall last night in honour of the club’s achievement in winning a place in National League North earlier this month.

Borough mayor Geoff Hipperson described the team’s rise as “meteoric” following a difficult start to the season that led to the sacking of Simon Clark and the return of Ian Culverhouse as manager.

He said he had been impressed with the team’s commitment when he watched them in action during the closing weeks of the season.

And he added: “On behalf of the council, and the whole town, many congratulations to you and best wishes going forward to the next season.”

The reception was held less than two weeks after the Linnets booked their passage to the highest level the club has played at since it was reformed with an extra time victory at Warrington in a “super” playoff match.

Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve said it had been a “long process” to secure the club’s elevation, having lost a playoff final against Slough a year ago.

He thanked the council for hosting a celebration that he felt his team deserved after two successful seasons.

And he expressed the hope that the club would continue to do the area proud at the higher level.

He said: “It’s great for the town and I’m delighted that the town finally has a club to be proud of and the club that is going to attract some big football teams to come down here and play.”

The Linnets party included defender Frazer Blake-Tracy, only 24 hours after his move to Peterborough United was confirmed.

He is the third Lynn player to earn a move into the professional game in the past year.