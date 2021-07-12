Council leaders have been urged to intervene to ensure health chiefs deliver upgrade plans for a Lynn medical practice.

The Fairstead Surgery was saved from closure in January last year, following a high-profile campaign by residents, patients' groups and politicians.

But concerns were raised at Thursday's West Norfolk Council meeting about the handling of the issue by clinical commissioning group (CCG) bosses.

Fairstead Surgery, King's Lynn

Former borough deputy mayor, Margaret Wilkinson, said: "The Fairstead Surgery has been in a poor state for quite some time now.

"We’re having problems with the CCG – the last three meetings have been cancelled and we’re not aware of any update for the surgery.

"Can you please help with the CCG? It's not satisfactory."

Council leader Stuart Dark said he would help "in any way" that he could.

But the meeting also heard calls for the authority to be more cautious about its approach to selling off lands that it owns.

An area of land on the Fairstead estate, which had been envisaged as the site for a new surgery, was previously sold by the council to the NHS, only for it then to be sold on to a private developer.

Fairstead ward representative Gary Howman said the authority should be "cautious" in its attitude to selling off land and questioned whether buy-back clauses should be inserted into future agreements.

Property portfolio holder Adrian Lawrence said: "There are some small pcokets of land about that could have one or two properties built on them that are sitting there doing nothing.

"On my watch, we will look at each piece of land individually and move forward.

"If there’s a need for it, it’s something we can possibly do."