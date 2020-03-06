Council in patience plea over King's Lynn Guildhall

Council officials have insisted they are committed to working with arts campaigners to secure the future of a historic Lynn venue, despite fresh criticism.

Officials of the Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust (SGT) have warned supporters their aims for the St George’s Guildhall site may differ from those of West Norfolk Council, which currently leases it.

But the authority yesterday pleaded for patience.

The future of the King Street site appeared g brighter last autumn, when it was revealed that work had begun on a new bid for lottery funding towards a major renovation scheme.

SGT officials subsequently set out their ideas for the venue to a borough council committee in December.

But in their latest newsletter, SGT trustees said there had been no talks to establish the specific roles of the trust, the council and the National Trust, which owns the site, since then.

The group claims it submitted its own draft memorandum of understanding last month, which had so far not been acknowledged.

And the document concluded: “As time moves on without any contact from the BC (borough council), we have to face the prospect that the BC’s vision for the future running of the Guildhall site may not, after all, be the same as ours.

“We continue to seek discussion dates with both the BC and NT.”

A council spokesman yesterday said there were “legitimate reasons” for the delay in progressing the lottery bid, but added: “The council remains keen and committed to working with the Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust to progress the project.

“Officers are trying to get dates for a meeting of all parties so they can all get behind an agreed approach as quickly as possible.

“We hope there will be some positive news in the not too distant future, but patience is required for a project of this size, scale and complexity.

