Tenders are being sought for the redevelopment of two prominent sites on Lynn's South Quay, it has been announced this evening.

West Norfolk Council says it is seeking a partner for the regeneration of the old Sommerfeld and Thomas warehouse and the neighbouring grain silo site.

The authority acquired the Sommerfeld and Thomas land three years ago and submitted planning and listed building proposals to carry out repairs there this summer.

An acre of land suitable for redevelopment on South Quay in King’s Lynn, which was the former King’s Lynn Silos Ltd site which has been cleared and levelled.. (52998550)

Officials say the tender process is "an important step" towards the ambition of regenerating the town's riverfront and offers the potential for residential, commercial, office and leisure uses.

But they also insist the Grade II listed warehouse must be retained and enhanced as part of any schemes.

Richard Blunt, the borough council's cabinet member for development, said this evening: “What will be crucial is that any proposals sensitively reflect the heritage of the area and complement the local environment.

Work starts on demolishing the former grain silo site on the South Quay.. (52998547)

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the right partner to work with us to deliver our ambitions for the riverside, and play a role in the wider programme of regeneration for King’s Lynn.”

The sites, which are being promoted as a single package, have already been included in Lynn's Town Deal proposals for which a £25 million Government funding package was announced in June.

The council says it is also providing funding towards the project, along with cash from the county's business rates pool.

Town Deal board chairman Graham Purkins said: “Regenerating the riverside is one of the priorities in the Town Investment Plan and our previous consultation with the community has shown us that local people would value improvements that maximise use of the riverfront.

“The riverside is an area of important historic heritage for King’s Lynn and the marketing of these sites is an important milestone towards bringing significant improvements to enhance this area as a place to live, work and visit.

“The regeneration of this area would complement the other projects that are planned for King’s Lynn, which together will bring significant benefits for our town.

The sites are being promoted by the real estate advisory firm Gerald Eve, which has its headquarters in London's West End.

Partner Tom Marshall said: “This is a rare and exciting opportunity to bring an integral part of the waterfront back to life as part of the wider Town Investment Plan.”

The sites will be open to tender until January 21, 2022.