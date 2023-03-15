Norfolk County Council's leader has praised the "good news" in the Chancellor's budget - but the future of Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital was once again omitted.

Jeremy Hunt unveiled his Spring Budget today (Wednesday), announcing measures such as further support with energy bills, expanded free childcare and an abolition of the pension lifetime allowance.

However, following several pushes from West Norfolk MPs in recent weeks, many in the borough had been expecting an announcement on its hospital to be made.

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor says the majority of the Spring Budget is 'good news' - but the future of Lynn's QEH is still unclear

Liz Truss called for Mr Hunt to confirm its inclusion in a new hospitals programme when she visited the Lynn facility earlier this month, while James Wild has also urged for clarity.

But campaigners have been made to wait yet again for any updates on the crumbling building, which is the most propped-up in the country.

Despite that, Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor has shared mainly positive reaction following the Budget announcement - during which Mr Hunt told MPs that the UK will avoid a recession this year.

"It's good news for us all to hear the economy is on the right track for growth and that inflation is coming down," Cllr Proctor said.

"I welcome the way the Government is continuing cost of living support measures, including the extended energy price guarantee and the 12 month freeze on fuel duty.

"And the measures on childcare and pensions should help attract skilled people back into work and boost our economy.

"I’m encouraged to hear about regeneration funding and retention of 100% of business rates for areas with elected leaders. We await further details but it’s another reason to finalise our county devolution deal and get Norfolk's economy moving.

"However, councils still face major pressures. The promised one per cent annual growth in departmental budgets from next year will not be sufficient, especially in areas of high demand like adult social care. That means more tough decisions on spending and Council Tax.

"That's why we will continue to press the case for investing in councils, so we can protect vulnerable people, provide vital services and promote economic growth."

The main points made in Mr Hunt's Budget included:

Predictions from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) which suggest the country will not enter an official recession this year.

The Government's current level of energy bill support, which was set to end at the start of April, will instead continue - saving the average family £160 per year.

Abolishing the lifetime pension allowance, which is the maximum amount workers can put into their pension before being taxed. He had been expected to simply raise the threshold.

Expanding free childcare provisions, with all parents who work at least 16 hours per week soon able to claim 30 hours of free childcare for children aged between nine months and four years.

This will be introduced in different stages.

A rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25%. Businesses which earn more than £250,000 in annual profit will experience the full rise, while those with yearly gains of between £50,000 and £250,000 will get marginal relief.

Businesses which earn less than £50,000 in profit will continue to pay the 19% tax rate.