A successful partnership, which is helping to improve cancer patients’ wellbeing, is in the running for an award.

Alive West Norfolk’s partnership with Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital Cancer Wellbeing and Support Centre, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the hospital’s ‘Working Together Award’ - sponsored by Barnes Construction.

Funded by the QEHKL Charity, the partnership delivers a Cancer Physical Activity Assessment Programme that supports patients through tailored, low-impact physical activity.

From left, Claire Anderson, Catherine McNeil, Daphne Haynes, Suzanne Engledow, Sarah Ringwood, Vega Adamoniene and Liz Welsh

The QEH cancer team identifies suitable patients to take part in sessions delivered by Alive West Norfolk, the borough council’s leisure service, at the hospital three mornings per week for six weeks, followed by a two-week transition to Alive Lynnsport.

Now in its third year, the programme has supported more than 150 patients, with many reporting life-changing outcomes.

Each participant undergoes assessments that measure physical and emotional wellbeing and analysis has revealed:

* Significant improvements in wellness scores

* Marked reductions in fatigue levels

* Enhanced problem-solving ability

These results reflect the programme’s effectiveness in improving quality of life for cancer patients, a spokesperson said.

The Team QEH Awards have received more than 650 nominations across 12 categories, making the programme’s place in the final three of the category a powerful testament to the dedication and collaboration between Alive and the QEH.

Cllr Jo Rust, cabinet member for people and communities, said: “There are truly inspirational stories emerging from this innovative partnership.

“Making it into the final three is a reflection of the incredible work both teams are doing to improve lives. Over 150 patients have benefitted so far, and I hope many more will in the future.

“I wish our Alive team and the QEH Cancer Team the very best of luck in October.”

Tommy Goode, head of performance and development at Alive West Norfolk, said: “This partnership has been deeply rewarding. Hearing the life-changing stories from participants and working alongside Vicky Mitchell, Eileen Murphy, and the QEH Cancer Team has been inspiring.

“Our staff have embraced the challenge, undertaking Level 4 Cancer Rehabilitation qualifications and delivering a compassionate, high-quality service in an emotionally demanding environment.”

Special recognition goes to Alive team members Jose Faria, Carolyn Flowerdew, Sam Maxwell, Annie Blake, Sonia Garner and Mark Mitchel for their outstanding contributions.

Pippa Street, QEH chief nurse, said: “This partnership with Alive West Norfolk is a fantastic example of how working together with our community can make a meaningful difference to patient care and experience.

“By combining clinical insight with expert-led physical activity, we’re helping people not just manage their recovery, but improve their overall wellbeing in ways that are truly life-enhancing. Being shortlisted for the Team QEH Awards is well-deserved recognition for everyone involved in delivering this impactful programme.”

Vicky Mitchell, Macmillan information and support manager, added: “On behalf of the Cancer Wellbeing & Support Team I would like to thank Jose, Carolyn, Sam, Annie and Sonia. You are a great asset to the Alive West Norfolk team and also a great asset to QEH.

“We really do recognise your contribution to improving the health and wellbeing of the patients that you work with. You deserved to be shortlisted as a finalist for this award because of the truly positive impact your work has had on so many cancer patients.”

As the programme continues to grow, Alive West Norfolk and QEH look forward to expanding their partnership and supporting even more patients on their journey to recovery.

The awards ceremony, sponsored by PA Consulting, will take place at the Corn Exchange on October 7.