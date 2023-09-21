More homes at a major development could be made available for rent under West Norfolk Council plans.

Construction work for 226 new properties off Parkway in Gaywood kicked off at the beginning of the summer. The plans had been approved at a full borough council meeting in January, with contracts signed off in July.

The homes are being built in phases by developer Lovell, and it is anticipated that the whole development will be complete by early to mid-2027.

Florence Fields is being built next to the Lynn Academy site off Parkway, Gaywood

Original proposals for the borough council development, which will be known as Florence Fields, stated that 5% of the homes will be ‘affordable’, available either for an affordable rent or shared ownership, with at least 20% more to be made available for private rental and the remainder available for market sale.

However, a council spokesperson has told the Lynn News that the administration is currently looking into the possibility of making more of the properties available for rent.

Officers have been asked to look into whether this is possible, and a report is due to be considered by cabinet next month in relation to altering the proportions of the different types of tenure.

Since construction work began at the site, the council and developers have been in contact with nearby schools and businesses – including Aldi – regarding the process.

Large-scale HGV deliveries to the future Florence Fields were conducted over the summer to minimise disruption to traffic, with the majority of these completed before schools returned.