As local lottery West Norfolk Wins celebrates its fourth birthday it is also celebrating raising over £92,000 for good causes in the community and more than £54,000 won by players.

Some 66 local groups have signed up to an innovative and effective way to raise funds for their valued services in the West Norfolk community. Fifty per cent of the £1 ticket goes directly to the cause the players choose with a further 10% going to the community fund, which is used to further support local good causes.

Players can win weekly cash prizes up to the £25,000 jackpot for £1 per ticket. Since the first draw, held on May 26, 2018, there have been additional prizes to play for. In February, a West Norfolk Wins player, supporting Hospital Radio Lynn, won £1,000 Sainsbury’s gift card. Currently, if entered before Saturday, June 25 players will also be in with the chance of winning £1,000 staycation with Forest Holidays.

Launch of West Norfolk Wins Lottery at the Council Chamber. (56736247)

Cllr Stuart Dark, leader of the borough council, said: “Good causes not only benefit from receiving 50% of the profits from ticket sales from their page, they also receive a host of marketing materials as well as their own West Norfolk Wins Lottery web page.

"If you are a local not-for-profit group looking to diversify your fundraising income in a fun and effective way or you know of a PTA, sports club, or other charity that is looking for a sustainable way to raise funds, please visit the West Norfolk Wins website.

Anna Pugh, manager for West Norfolk Deaf Association which has raised over £7,000 from the local lottery, said: “As a local charity, West Norfolk Deaf Association is dependent on the generosity of donors and fundraisers like West Norfolk Wins to continue our work with deaf children, adults and elders, and people with acquired hearing difficulties in west Norfolk. We are particularly fundraising to support the first ever UK Deaf Swimming School, led by a deaf swimming coach, our CHAT (conversation, hearing aids and tea) clubs for isolated older people in the community, and our coffee mornings for BSL users.

“We are very grateful to West Norfolk Wins for their continued support in helping WNDA to make a real difference to the lives of deaf people in West Norfolk.”