Council panel to consider 6am alcohol sale bid from King's Lynn shop

Proposals to allow a Lynn shop to sell alcohol from 6am every day are set to be examined next week.

A borough council panel is due to consider an application to vary the existing premises licence for the Shop 'n' Go site in London Road.

But objectors fear the change could be a "nightmare" for nearby residents.

The shop was given a sales licence for the hours between 9am and 11pm each day following a West Norfolk Council hearing in 2017.

But the new application, if approved, would allow customers to purchase alcohol from 6am each day until midnight Monday to Thursday and 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The applicant, Nira Suresh, said the shop is "progressing to support late night customers and have all products available during its opening hours.

"This application is to extend the opening hours and sale of alcohol."

The application said additional steps would be taken to prevent nuisance, with signs asking customers to leave the shop quietly and no late night deliveries.

But two members of the public have raised objections, with one claiming the change would be "unacceptable" to residents.

"My worry is fights breaking out and windows being smashed. It's a nightmare already."

Another opponent said they were concerned about the close proximity of the shop to a hostel supporting people who have been homeless, many of whom have issues with alcohol.

They argued the change was "not conducive to a residential area".

However, so far, the application is not being opposed by either police or Trading Standards official.

A licensing hearing is due to take place at Lynn Town Hall next Thursday, January 27.