Potential proposals to transform the Baxter’s Plain area of Lynn are set to be considered when West Norfolk Council’s regeneration and development panel meets tonight.

The proposals, which are still at an illustrative stage, aim to create public realm improvements that will enhance the experience for visitors and residents to this part of the town.

The outline concepts have been shaped by community consultation and developed by architects BDP. The proposals include creating a flexible event space where people can congregate for a range of activities and events.

Artist’s impression of the proposals for the multi-use community hub in Lynn, courtesy of Hudson Architects

They would also allow for trees and planting, including a feature tree where Tower and Blackfriars Street meet, providing a focal point at the end of each street.

A green wall and planting is also included, along with art installations, and new cycle parking.

Ahead of tonight’s meeting, Cllr Alistair Beales, the borough council’s cabinet member for business, said: “We have an opportunity to significantly enhance the public realm in Baxter’s Plain, and in doing so, create a unique and distinctive identity for this area, improving it for visitors and residents alike.

“These outline proposals show what is possible for Baxter’s Plain, and the potential for this part of town to be transformed, subject to grant funding becoming available.

“The designs have been refined to reflect the feedback from local people and businesses in the area, and we are grateful to everyone who has shared their views through the consultation and engagement that has taken place so far.”

Decluttering street furniture, improvements to pedestrian areas, and new lighting are also proposed.

The illustrative masterplan for Baxter’s Plain also incorporates the new multi-user community hub that is set to be developed in the former Argos building. This is a separate Norfolk County Council Town Deal project, funded by Town Deal and county council funding.

Consultation and engagement, including online meetings, public consultation events, stakeholder events, door-to-door surveys, and social media engagement across a number of channels, have previously taken place, with the feedback gathered helping to refine the proposals.

While funding is not currently in place for the public realm improvements outlined in the proposals, the consultation and engagement has taken place to progress the project to a “shovel ready” position should suitable grant funding become available, the borough council says.

The next steps for the project would be for the borough and county councils to agree a funding and delivery strategy that would inform further design detail and possible timescales to implement the scheme.