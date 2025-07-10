With less than two weeks for people to have their say on reducing key road traffic, councillors and residents shared their views.

Last week, Norfolk County Council unveiled its proposals to turn the inner inbound lane of Hardwick Road into a bus lane.

It would run from the junction of the rail bridge to the junction of Horsley’s Fields, in an attempt to cut journey times and ease congestion between the Hardwick and Southgates roundabouts.

The new bus lane would go on Hardwick Road. Picture: Google Maps

However, the £360,000 improvements have been labelled “ridiculous” by members of the public responding to a Lynn News Facebook post.

“Ludicrous idea. At peak times, both lanes are extremely busy,” one person said.

“If you take one lane away for buses only, it will make a bad situation even worse. “

Cllr Charles Joyce. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Others turned to sarcasm, saying they “can’t wait” for it, seeing as the road is already “carnage” during the evening rush.

Cllr Charles Joyce, one of the South and West Lynn representatives, said that it “may be good in theory,” but not in practice.

“On leaving Lynn, there is little room to put in a bus lane,” he added.

“If one were introduced, the traffic would queue back, blocking the Southgates roundabout, as happens already from time to time.

Cllr Alex Kemp. Picture: West Norfolk Council

He suggested instead that buses coming to and from Lynn via Hardwick Road should use Harding’s Way, which he believes would alleviate problems on London Road.

However, others are not so convinced.

“It will just dump traffic onto the already congested Millfleet/London Road junction, screw up bus reliability and put the hundreds of people who walk and cycle along there into town at risk,” one resident said.

With so much debate surrounding what the true solution is, South and West Lynn’s other ward councillor, Alexandra Kemp, says the answer is going green.

She suggested that by introducing more buses, as well as a tram line and new rail stations there will be less cars on the road and less congestion.

“With thousands of commuters coming into Lynn to work every day, the money would be better spent on bus services on the A10 first, before a bus lane on Hardwick Road,” she said.

Cllr Kemp also highlighted that the council should invest in a larger West Lynn Ferry - which has been out of action since January, but is due to reopen in the summer.

“The Government thinks that mayoral devolution is the way to bring growth and prosperity to areas that have been left behind,” she added.

“Investment in transport at every level, for better connectivity, is the gold standard West Norfolk must insist on.

A consultation has opened for residents to have their say on the plans.

It will remain open until Monday, July 21 and can be accessed here.