A council looks set to give all its workers a significant pay boost to help recruit and retain staff.

West Norfolk Council’s ruling cabinet has recommended a rise of £1,925 or 5% – whatever is the greater – for all of its 500 staff.

At the same time, all workers will receive a one-off cost of living payment of £750.

West Norfolk Council offices

It comes on the back of high levels of inflation, which has pushed up household bills, and is intended to help ensure the council can continue to recruit staff.

Concerns were raised at a recent cabinet meeting that there is “difficulty” getting people for senior roles.

The council’s lowest wage rate under these proposals would be £11.59 an hour.

An earlier report considered by the council’s cabinet, before it recommended the rise, said the move would provide “an annual pay increase for employees that balances the requirement to make financial savings with the need to recruit and retain good quality employees”.

A meeting of the full council is expected to approve the increase at a meeting on Thursday.