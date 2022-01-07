Downham's residents continue the search for missing Salvation Army Officer John Boyd,77.

Posters have been put up all around the town's focal points, and in neighbouring villages.

Posters of John Boyd have been put up all over the town (54147060)

Downham's council posted to Facebook earlier today with a statement that said: "To support the ongoing search teams, the council have placed a gazebo as a general headquarters by the clock tower, where searchers have been meeting on the hour, every hour as a contact base.

The latest images released by police of John Boyd,77 from Downham (54119995)

"We are asking anyone who may have information of his whereabouts to contact the authorities.

"We remain hopeful as the search continues and wish to see John arrive home safe and well, thank you to all of those who have extended a helping hand during this ongoing search."

A search party organised by Downham residents met at the town square last night (54113040)

The police issued an update yesterday and said they were becoming "increasingly concerned" for Mr Boyd's welfare.

However townsfolk haven't given up, and have set up a Telegram group to coordinate searches and area covered.

A resident said: "It's important we keep sharing information and keep looking, I just say to people 'imagine if that was your grandad or father."