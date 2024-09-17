Norfolk County Council is still deciding how to “best minimise disruption” on a key road after backlash against plans to close it for months to allow roundabout works.

Shock plans for a series of closures of Grimston Road in Lynn from September to December sparked criticism last month, with the council under fire for not speaking with people and businesses in the town about the project.

Serious concerns were raised about the works, with some worried that delaying the emergency services could result in “life-threatening” situations.

A closure of Grimston Road was previously described as potentially 'life-threatening' - but plans have yet to be finalised. Picture: Google Maps

County council officials have now confirmed that preliminary works for the construction of the new roundabout are due to start on Monday, September 23.

These initial works will take two days to complete, subject to suitable weather conditions.

To maintain a safe working environment, temporary traffic lights will be put in place on Monday, September 16 and Tuesday, September 17 between 9am-4pm.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” a public information notice says.

However, the main works programme - which will see the roundabout play a part in a major housing development at Knights Hill - has yet to be finalised.

“We will begin these works in the coming weeks and further details will be provided nearer the time. We are working with our contractors to keep the disruption from these works to a minimum,” the information notice adds.

“The works will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s infrastructure department and their contractors.”

Among the issues facing the authority are the fact that Grimston Road is the main HGV route into Lynn.

Concerns have also been raised about the potential volume of traffic that will head through Castle Rising if there are full-scale closures, despite the original diversion route pointing people along Wootton Road, Gayton Road and Queen Elizabeth Way.

“Norfolk County Council continue to work with our contractors to finalise details on how we can best minimise disruption for residents and businesses when the main works take place. Further details will be announced nearer the time,” a spokesperson told the Lynn News.