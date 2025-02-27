Alive West Norfolk has confirmed that it has transferred back into the ownership of the borough council.

The company, which has been managing itself for the past six years, has written to its customers this week informing them of the move back into the ownership of West Norfolk Council.

In 2019, the management of council leisure and arts facilities transferred away from the council and Alive West Norfolk was set as a Local Authority Controlled Company (LACC).

Alive Lynnsport in Lynn is one of the centres to the taken over by West Norfolk Council

Alive venues currently include Lynnsport and Alive St James in Lynn, Alive Downham and Alive Oasis in Hunstanton.

All of the centres will be affected by the move and customers were told via email that the council will become the data controller.

The company told its customers that they do not need to do anything and that they will “take care of everything in the background”.

It added: “You can continue to enjoy using our fantastic facilities and services. Please be assured this change will not affect the service you receive in any way.”

Last July, it was said by West Norfolk Council that the move back to the authority will help it to attract the capital investment necessary for it to continue to improve its facilities.

This was agreed as part of the council’s ‘best value’ approach to providing services, which aims to achieve the best balance between meeting the needs of residents and the cost of providing services.

As an LACC, it was hoped there would be opportunities for Alive West Norfolk to grow by allowing it to bid for contracts outside the borough.