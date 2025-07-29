Some have called it “homophobic”, while others say it is freedom of speech - either way, this park graffiti is being removed.

West Norfolk Council has confirmed that today it will be getting rid of “offensive” vandalism, which has been on a green broadband box in Gaywood Park for some time.

The white writing reads “I don’t support gays” and is accompanied by a number of other crude drawings.

The graffiti, which reads "I don't support gays", is set to be removed today. Picture: King's Lynn Pride

It was brought to the authority’s attention after King’s Lynn Pride called them out this morning, claiming it had “been there for weeks”.

“Is the Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk happy to see it stay up? You'd hope not,” the group said.

“This is a really busy area. Why has no councillor said anything, let alone had this removed?”

It argued that in order to tackle discrimination and be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, the council needs to show up and do something.

“We don't want to see homophobic messages in our borough,” it added.

“King's Lynn Pride calls on the borough council to get this bigotry gone tout suite”.

Ward councillor Alexandra Ware labelled the graffiti an “eyesore”.

“We do not need this sort of behaviour in our community,” she said.

However, others online have questioned why it needs to be removed.

One user said: “It’s just a statement.”

Another added: “Nobody is forced to support homosexuality, they haven’t written anything remotely inflammatory or hate-filled.”

Despite this, Cllr Rob Colwell, the Liberal Democrat West Norfolk representative for the Gaywood North Bank Ward, claims the wording “doesn’t represent the views of local residents who embrace diversity”.

Following reports from various individuals, a clean-up team has been sent out by the council to tackle the issue.

King’s Lynn Pride said: "LGB people are being harmed because people have hijacked the gay rights movement.

“We're now seeing the sad consequences of that on our doorstep".

Graffiti and vandalism can be reported to West Norfolk Council by calling 01553 616200 or by filling out an online form here.