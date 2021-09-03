Council urged to consider start-up premises support to revive King's Lynn town centre

Businesses should be given the chance to “test the market” with short-term and discounted rental agreements for premises in Lynn, a town councillor says.

The idea has been put forward by independent Jo Rust ahead of a committee meeting next week.

She wants the authority to invest funds in premises to enable new firms to operate for up to six months.

Councillors will be asked to consider whether start-up businesses should be allowed to test the market from premises in Lynn town centre.

And she claims that could help to revive what she described as a “stagnant and decaying” town.

She said: “There are many industries which have grown and developed during lockdown who, with the right support, could grow and thrive.

“Let our council nurture them through their formative months and provide support. This would also have the effect of bringing more people to our stagnant town centre.

Jo Rust.

“This type of support has been provided by smaller towns such as Holt (Love Holt) and could be hugely beneficial to King’s Lynn.”

Mrs Rust has been critical of the council investing more money in the South Quay pontoons – a move its leadership says will bring more spending into the town.

She acknowledged the authority’s stated desire to improve the town centre and support its businesses.

But she added: “We currently have very few shops for them to spend their money in. I recently counted over 40 empty shop premises, a number I suspect has only grown and not decreased.

“By supporting entrepreneurs who have set up online, or who usually use temporary and flexible market stalls, we could revitalise our stagnant and decaying town.”

The idea is set to be discussed by the borough council’s regeneration and development panel on Tuesday.