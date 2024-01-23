Open sessions are being held for residents to have their say on the council’s latest plans to improve air quality in the borough.

The council has revealed a 16-part draft air quality action plan on its website and is now asking people to read and review it online or in person with a survey.

It outlines the action which is to be taken to improve air quality in Lynn and West Norfolk over the next five years or until it is no longer considered an Air Quality Management Area.

The survey can be completed either online or in person at the drop-in sessions

Cllr Michael de Whalley, cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity, said: "Air quality is something that impacts us all and we should all have an interest in taking steps to improve it.

“We have assessed several options and have presented these in a draft air quality action plan.”

Drop-in sessions to complete the survey are being offered from 4pm-6pm at Gaywood Library on February 5 and Lynn Library on February 12.

Alternatively, it can be completed online on the council’s website.

“The recent peer challenge of the borough council identified that we should engage and consult with residents in how we deliver services,” he added.

“This is an excellent example of how residents can give their feedback and tell us if they think any other measures should be included."