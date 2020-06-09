Home   News   Article

Council warned over convicted sex offender’s alleged links to West Norfolk hall

By Allister Webb
Published: 10:26, 09 June 2020
 | Updated: 10:27, 09 June 2020

Community leaders in a West Norfolk village have insisted that concerns about the alleged role of a convicted sex offender in a local organisation are being examined.

Parish councillors in North Wootton say they are liaising with the police over the issue, which was discussed during a virtual meeting, held over the Zoom online platform, on Thursday evening.

However, police have indicated they are satisfied that no offences are being committed.

