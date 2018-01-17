Council welcomes support for anti-waste drive in Swaffham

More than 100 kilograms of food has been saved from going to waste in the first month of a new Community Fridge programme in Swaffham, officials have revealed.

The scheme was set up at the town’s Community Centre last month as part of a district-wide initiative aimed at reducing food waste in Breckland.

A post on the Breckland Council Twitter feed this week said: “Fantastic to hear Swaffham Community Fridge has saved a whopping 115 kilos of food from going to landfill in just one month! Well done to everyone helping to prevent food waste.”

The launch of the Swaffham project followed the earlier establishment of a similar initiative in Watton.