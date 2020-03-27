Council 'working quickly' to find accommodation so homeless people in West Norfolk can self-isolate

West Norfolk Council is "working quickly" with its partners to find accommodation for homeless people in West Norfolk so that they can self-isolate.

Officials at the council confirmed that Lynn's Travelodge was one of the venues it was speaking with, following the news this morning that the Government had called on all local authorities across the UK saying they need to ensure everybody is inside and safe by this weekend as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

A West Norfolk Council spokesperson confirmed they had received the correspondence from the Government and had a conference call with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Council working with partners to find appropriate accommodation

"We are working as quickly as we can to find appropriate accommodation for homeless people and those in shelters and hostels so that they can effectively self-isolate," they said.

"With our partners we are working to bring forward as many properties as possible as soon as possible.

"We are currently liaising with Travelodge as they have suitable accommodation which is ideally located in King’s Lynn."

It comes after operations at King's Lynn Winter Night Shelter were handed over to the borough council earlier this week.

