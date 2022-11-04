People feeding deer in Reffley woods could explain why muntjacs have been attacking walkers.

Meetings have been called in response to several incidents of muntjacs charging at dog walkers – and the British Deer Society considers it unusual for deer to attack, and has advised on the approach the public can take if they cross their paths.

Sandra Collop, a Labour councillor for Gaywood North Bank ward, brought up the issue at an Environment and Community panel meeting on Tuesday.

She said: “Muntjacs are causing a lot of distress to people who are walking their dogs and have them on leads and are minding their own business. They are intimidating people and coming towards them.

“I am just wondering if this panel could do anything to help or where you’d advise me to go.”

A Reffley man who was out walking his two dogs has described the moment a muntjac charged towards them.

A muntjac deer at Paxton Pits. Picture: Paul Brackley

Chris Thompson was with his son, aged 10, their Labrador and Shih Tzu last Friday at 5.45pm in the Reffley park area.

He said: “We were walking through the alleyway where it opens up into Springwood and I saw two muntjacs about 15 metres away.

“One was huddling over its baby, looked up and as soon as it saw the dogs, it left its baby and charged towards us.

“It got two metres away from us and the other started to follow.

“I think it was the mum and dad and when it got close I shouted and it ran off.

“I think it was being territorial and I understand it was protecting its baby but it was the way it ran towards us as the dogs had not done anything.”

Another Reffley resident, Martin Sadler, said: “My own personal issue with muntjac is that they wrecked my spring flowers and destroyed my roses and I wondered how they got into my garden.

“On my way to work I have seen at least 25 muntjac which is a lot of deer as they used to be rare.

“One problem is that people feed the deer with all sorts of things like salad, carrots and Yorkshire pudding.

“People treat them like pets and they have become tame but I know of three people with dogs who have been attacked and they have had to fight them off.

“The deer should be left alone and if no-one fed them they would go back to the woods.

“Is this how we should be treating nature? There is no justification for feeding them. It is irresponsible.”

Meanwhile, another person who lives in Reffley sent in a video of a dog and a muntjac chasing each other in the area.

Chair of Reffley Community Association, Leanne Howell, said they will be discussing putting up ‘do not feed the deer’ notices at their November meeting after a

request from a resident.

Charles Smith-Jones, technical advisor at the British Deer Society, said: “It is very unusual for any kind of deer to attack.

“Deer are very timid. They usually keep well away from dogs and humans but show protective behaviour if they have young nearby.

“People feeding them is a bad idea.

“It will make them lose their fear of humans and might make them aggressive.

“Do not feed the deer, they find what they need naturally. Giving them processed foods such as bread is damaging to their natural digestion.

“Keep dogs on a lead and stay on footpaths and enjoy watching them from a distance.”