Councillor calls for speed camera on King's Lynn road

Following a road traffic accident which left cars queuing during rush hour in Lynn, a county councillor has called for a speed camera to be set up.

Alex Kemp made the request for a camera to be put up on Vancouver Avenue where a 30mph speed limit is in place.

Speedwatch coordinator Alan Clark has taken up the issue, but warned no data has been downloaded in the six months the Speed Awareness Message (SAM) signs have been operational due to a lack of technical support.

Speed camera.

Concerns have also been raised about SAM cameras needing to be recharged every fortnight instead of every month due to being over-triggered by speeding motorists.

Ms Kemp, who has paid for a HGV restriction, attended a site meeting with the police, Highways and Mr Clark last week.

The meeting was called due to Mr Clark’s concern following an accident on Wednesday, December 19.

This meant the road was closed off in both directions causing queues on Hardwick Road.

Ms Kemp said: “We have had SAM signs since June but the speeding of 40mph in a 30mph zone is constant enough to cause ongoing nuisance to residents.

“Vancouver Avenue is like an acoustic tunnel and the noise and vibration of speeding vehicles is like a sound boom.”