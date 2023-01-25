A councillor has started a campaign to improve West Lynn’s ferry structure, making it more accessible for those with mobility issues.

Cllr Alexandra Kemp created a survey asking West Lynn residents what they wished to be improved in the area. She said that the majority wanted the steps leading up to the ferry at West Lynn to be improved.

“I’ve renewed my campaign for a new ferry structure, we’re looking at the costs to get it replaced.

The West Lynn Ferry in action

“It will mean a slope will be installed along with a lift for wheelchairs.

“I also want to improve the riverbank footpath in West Lynn. People can’t get into Lynn with the active travel that’s already in place.”

She said that residents she has spoken to have said that the 505 bus going from West Lynn into town has sometimes failed to pick them up.

Councillor Alexandra Kemp

She went onto describe her disappointment of the distribution of the £24million level-up funding, which the government has put towards transforming the Southgates area in Lynn.

“I’m deeply disappointed with the distribution of the £24million,” she said.

Cllr Kemp argued that some of the money could be used for smaller projects in and around West Norfolk.

“I’ve done my own survey and people want better bus services and a safer ferry landing.

“I’m not giving up on this, it’s really important something is done.”

She also stated that the improvement of the ferry landing would benefit the environment too and encourage people to leave their cars at home.