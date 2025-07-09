A top councillor has defended plans for a £30m revamp of Britain’s oldest working theatre, saying assets could be sold off to cover borrowing millions of pounds to pay for it.

A crunch meeting is due to take place next week to decide whether to proceed with the regeneration of the Guildhall in Lynn, which would require West Norfolk Council to borrow £16m.

Critics worry the cost of the project would leave a “legacy of debt”, with councillors estimating it would accrue interest of £800,000 a year.

Lynn's historic St George's Guildhall

To mitigate the risks, “underperforming capital assets” could be sold to help cover the costs.

Simon Ring, deputy leader of the borough council, said: “The funding opportunities to mitigate the £16m are never-ending.

“There’s still many opportunities through grant funding and potential philanthropic funding.

“But within our council, we have officers doing some fantastic work identifying capital assets that are underperforming… that frankly don’t belong in our portfolio.”

He did not give any more information on assets that could be sold off.

But at the same meeting, members agreed in private to sell off an undisclosed area of land worth £575,000.

Mr Ring added that while the costs have spiralled, this is due to the scale of ambition increasing, following numerous discoveries that have helped solidify the theatre’s links with William Shakespeare.

The playwright is said to have once performed at the venue and medieval floorboards he may have trodden on have been discovered during preliminary renovation work.

Mr Ring said: “We have an opportunity here to put right any wrongs that might have gone on in the past that let this amazing building get into the state it got into and deliver something to our community and economy that is world-class and world-beating.”

He added that not delivering on the project would “pale in insignificance” compared to the costs of maintaining the dilapidated building.

It would also result in the Town Deal Board having to return £12m in government funding.