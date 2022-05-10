Councillor hits back at King's Lynn Town concert accusations

A West Norfolk councillor has denied opposing proposals to hold concerts at the home of King's Lynn Town Football Club.

Christine Hudson spoke out today following online comments accusing her of being "out of touch" with residents and even posting her home address and phone number on social media.

The row comes as club officials stepped up their efforts to generate support for their bid to hold up to four outdoor music events a year at the Walks Stadium.

The Walks Stadium, home of King's Lynn Town FC. Picture: Ian Burt. (53798781)

Fans are being urged to sign a petition in support of the application during an event at the ground this Thursday, May 13, or print and fill in copies from the club's website.

In a series of Twitter posts last night, Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve accused Mrs Hudson of "trying to stop the club in its tracks".

He continued: "Christine Hudson by calling in the application has cost the club thousands of pounds on extra legal fees that we cannot afford, her actions speak volumes as to how out of touch she is with the local people of King’s Lynn."

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve.. (56003062)

A further post also included Mrs Hudson's home address and phone number, prompting an angry response from another councillor, Jo Rust.

Mrs Hudson, a Labour councillor who represents the Gaywood Chase ward, confirmed she had asked for the application to be referred to the council's planning committee, a procedure known as a call in.

But, asked whether she was objecting to the proposal herself, she swiftly replied: "No."

She added: "I am the only person that has given Mr Cleeve good information and told him what he needs to do. I'm willing to give him any help he wants if he asks me."

Christine Hudson

Meanwhile, the party's borough group leader, Charles Joyce, has urged the authority itself to take a keener interest in the club's activities, following the announcement of plans for an independent football regulator in today's Queen's Speech.

He said: "I have written to the leader and the chief executive and said the council should be looking at aspects of the Queen's Speech regarding the football club as it is the landlord."

So far, only four members of the public have made comments to the council about the application, which was submitted back in March.

Of those, one was objecting, with another supporting. The other submissions did not formally state a position, but did call for assurances on how the events would be managed.

A statement released by the club this morning, claimed approval of the concert plan would enable the club "to continue to form an important part of the local community."

It added: "We believe that these extra events will be a huge benefit for both the club, businesses in the town and the town itself."

But documents published on the borough council's planning website show officials have warned they currently have "insufficient information" to properly assess the application.

Community safety officers have also indicated they would recommend a temporary consent initially, to enable events to be monitored.