A councillor has been left red-faced after confusing plans to add an antenna onto a phone mast for a proposal to construct a new one entirely.

Cellnex wants to add the device onto an existing mast in Gaywood to transmit water meter readings for Anglian Water.

The plans stoked concerns that it would be a new 120-feet-tall structure that would affect the residential environment.

The mast is already in place in Gaywood. Picture: Google Maps

Cllr David Sayers, who represents Gaywood, warned the proposal would become an “industrial eyesore” for the community and railed against the plans.

He argued the developer was using permitted development rights to erect the mast to avoid going through the usual planning scrutiny.

However, it has since transpired that this was incorrect and that there are no plans for a new mast.

The antenna will be added to an existing telecommunications mast.

Cllr Sayers has since said the confusion came after the company published an incorrect map showing the location of what appeared to be a new mast.

He said: “My original objection was based on incorrect location data published online.

“I stand by raising concerns when community spaces are threatened and I’ll continue speaking up for residents.”

Cellnex, the communications company behind the scheme, has assured residents it is following the correct procedures.

But the firm has acknowledged its communication with the local community could have been better and has promised to improve this.

A spokesman said: “Cellnex UK is working in partnership with a national telecommunications provider to enhance infrastructure that will provide smart metering for water services in Gaywood.

“Under relevant planning law, antennas can be added to existing masts without planning consent or the prior approval of the local authority.

“While this project will provide benefits to residents and businesses, we recognise that members of the local community have expressed concerns.

“We want to reassure residents that we are committed to carrying out this work with care and consideration.

“Over the coming weeks, our focus will be on timely communication with the community throughout the process.”

Cellnex has notified West Norfolk Council of its plans, which could go ahead later this year.