West Norfolk Council’s cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity has praised local businesses that are environmentally sustainable and reducing their carbon footprint as he looks forward to an annual awards ceremony next year.

The West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards, organised by the Lynn News and our sister title Your Local Paper, will be held on Friday, March 7 at the usual venue of the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

Cllr Michael De Whalley said: “I’m delighted to see the borough council sponsor this category for the fourth year in a row. In West Norfolk, we have some inspiring success stories of local businesses being environmentally sustainable, reducing their carbon footprint and becoming more competitive.

Tamar Nurseries won the Environmental Champion award at the 2024 Mayor’s Business Awards. They are pictured with Cllrs Michael de Whalley and Sandra Squire, right, representing sponsors West Norfolk Council. Picture: Ian Burt

“Tamar Nurseries in Walpole Highway, who deservedly won the Environmental Champions award in 2024, really showed how they consider their impact on the planet. By highlighting exemplary companies, we encourage others to follow. I look forward to visiting local businesses to see what they are achieving and learn about different ways of reducing carbon.

“The three finalists in the Environmental Champion category are all worthy contenders and make compelling reasons in this category. They set a great example of being environmentally sustainable and reducing their carbon footprint. I would like to see other local businesses can follow their lead.”

The shortlists for the awards, whose headline sponsor is once again West Norfolk Council, are as follows:

Mayor's Business of the Year (sponsored by West Norfolk Council): Bespak, Home and Garden Outlet, Steele Media.Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon): Designs, Smartlift Bulk Packaging, Steele Media.

Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co): Daniel High (Doctor Thirstys Night Club and Rewind), Emily Phipps (The Angel at Watlington), Tom and Laura McEwan (Home Instead West Norfolk).

Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar): GH Hair Design, Workplace IT.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen): Conor Clark (MARS), Katrina Moffatt (Benchmarx Kitchens & Joinery), Meg Savage (Eric's Pizza).

Customer Care (My House Online): Crown Lodge, Munchkin and Me, King’s Lynn Residential Care Home.

Independent Retailer: GG's Treasures, Mabel Bakery, The Norfolk Deli.

Leisure and Tourism: Majestic Cinema, True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum, Watatunga Wildlife Reserve.

Employee of the Year (MARS): Dan Mason (Workplace IT), Livvi Hodges (College of West Anglia), Sarah Cox (West Norfolk Deaf Association).

King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn (BID): Fraser Dawbarns, Kip McGrath Education, Rose Garden Flowers.

Environmental Champion (West Norfolk Council): Goodwins Hall Care Home, Mars Food, Springwood High School.

…headline sponsor and the Environmental Champions and Mayor’s Business of the Year award sponsor

…sponsoring the Business Innovation award

...sponsoring the Leisure and Tourism category

Mapus-Smith and Lemmon LLP is sponsoring the Small Business of the Year award

Brown & Co is sponsoring the Businessperson of the Year category

…sponsoring the Apprentice or Trainee of the Year award

…sponsoring the Customer Care award

…sponsoring the King's Lynn Champion category

MARS is sponsoring the Employee of the Year award

Got a business story? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk



