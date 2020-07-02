Councillor says inquiry into King's Lynn business hub must proceed to 'put issues to bed once and for all’

A councillor has said the issues surrounding the King's Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) building "will not be put to bed" unless an inquiry is carried out.

It comes after an independent investigator found there would be “no useful purpose” in further investigation in a recent report into the matter.

On Tuesday, West Norfolk Council’s cabinet meeting heard from Alison Lowton, who was appointed by the authority to conduct the probe into KLIC – after its then operator NWES failed to repay £2.75m in loans.